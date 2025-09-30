LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.24. The company has a market cap of $733.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

