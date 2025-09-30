Legacy Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,213 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTI opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

