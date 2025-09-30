HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 9 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after buying an additional 89,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,840,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,533,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after buying an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,543,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,571 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.73.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,288.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,397.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,412.66. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

