Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5%

IBM opened at $280.02 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

