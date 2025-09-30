One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,472,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,566,000 after purchasing an additional 470,472 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,924,000.

STIP stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

