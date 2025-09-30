Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on September 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lam Research stock on August 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) on 8/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) on 7/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) on 7/17/2025.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

