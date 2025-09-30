Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.