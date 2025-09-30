Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.09.

NYSE:CLX opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. Clorox has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,845,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,569,000 after buying an additional 272,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 138.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $190,429,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Clorox by 218.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,249,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,983,000 after acquiring an additional 856,873 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

