Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,574 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Galvan Research lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

