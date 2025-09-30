iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 681,364 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 942,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 551,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,074,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
IEI stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.