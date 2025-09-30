Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,737 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CPRT opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.Copart’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

