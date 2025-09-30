Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

