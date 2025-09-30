The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,845 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.
Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
