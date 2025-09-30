Switch Metals (LON:SWT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.24) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Switch Metals Price Performance

About Switch Metals

(Get Free Report)

Oneiro Energy PLC was founded as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with a view to refocus the energy market, primarily away from coal. Coal power still accounts for 36% of Global energy generation. Western economies, such as Germany, used over 33% coal as their energy source in 2022, up from 30.2% in 2021 they are still developing new lignite mines – the worst coal by environmental standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.