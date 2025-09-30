Baby Doge Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $182.55 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $182.55 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001009 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,612,729,034,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,612,729,034,804.80494538 with 169,225,876,523,087,350.26205058 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $21,792,532.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.