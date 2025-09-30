Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Price

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $228.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

