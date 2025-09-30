Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $57,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SCHX opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

