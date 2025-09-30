LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 41,733 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,733 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

