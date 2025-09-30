Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,598,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DFAT opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

