Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,791 The Trade Desk $TTD

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

