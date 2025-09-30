Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investor Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.