Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $743.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $753.59. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $704.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

