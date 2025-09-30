Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.