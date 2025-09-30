Best Industrial Stocks To Research – September 29th

Caterpillar, Cipher Mining, and Linde are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production and distribution of goods and services for heavy industry—such as machinery, aerospace, transportation, and construction materials. They form the industrial sector of the stock market and often display cyclical behavior, rising during economic expansions and contracting in downturns. Investors use them to gain exposure to broader trends in manufacturing output, infrastructure spending and global trade. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Further Reading