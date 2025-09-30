GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,954. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,663 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 927,798 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $32,724,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $27,150,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.