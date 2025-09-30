Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading 13.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 233,721,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 71,662,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.25.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
