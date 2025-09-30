Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. VestGen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

