Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1857 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 12.9% increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

