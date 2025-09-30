Mina Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.13 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $188.90 million and $12.13 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,254,637,689 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,715,726 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,254,625,449.84003925. The last known price of Mina is 0.15334871 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $11,754,927.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

