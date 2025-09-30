Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002336 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00001828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000215 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 44,048,271.13839041 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.94965678 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $5,468,589.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.