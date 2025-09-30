WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $7.99 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $211.65 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00093068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00006659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,889.87 or 0.48136925 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

