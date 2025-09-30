SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

