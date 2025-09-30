Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 555,730,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 372,937,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.
About Premier African Minerals
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
