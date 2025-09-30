Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $197.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.58. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $4,273,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 243,770 shares in the company, valued at $48,729,623. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 276,319 shares of company stock valued at $57,544,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

