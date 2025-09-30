Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases 166 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,267,000 after purchasing an additional 902,001 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 333,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 98,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.3%

EFV opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

