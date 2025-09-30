Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

