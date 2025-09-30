A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 24.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.81%.

A.G. BARR Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BAG stock traded down GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 676. 114,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 690.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 679.65. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 555 and a 1-year high of GBX 728. The company has a market cap of £751.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,907.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 755.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.