PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

