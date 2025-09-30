BitDAO (BIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.17 Thousand

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $18.17 thousand worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

