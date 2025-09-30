Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.25 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $64.25 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Cartesi Profile
Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,239,969 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cartesi Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
