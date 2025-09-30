Polymath Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.25 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $84.25 million and approximately $2.88 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00092908 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09565971 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,256.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.