One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.23 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,399,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

