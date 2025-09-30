Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $149,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

