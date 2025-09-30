Contrasting Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maplebear and Live Current Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.38 billion 2.74 $457.00 million $1.73 20.30 Live Current Media $490,000.00 N/A -$15.73 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Maplebear has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Maplebear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maplebear and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 1 8 15 1 2.64 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maplebear presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. Given Maplebear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 13.76% 15.69% 11.64% Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maplebear beats Live Current Media on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Live Current Media

(Get Free Report)

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.