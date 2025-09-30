NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NEE stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

