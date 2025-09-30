3,380 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 100.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $223.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

