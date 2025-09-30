IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.03, but opened at $59.94. IDT shares last traded at $54.14, with a volume of 61,522 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.15). IDT had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 514,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at $10,409,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

