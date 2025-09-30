Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $401,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $439.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

