Dero (DERO) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $8.24 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

