Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) & CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Head to Head Contrast

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sapiens International and CommVault Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $549.04 million 4.38 $72.18 million $1.22 35.26 CommVault Systems $1.05 billion 8.18 $76.11 million $1.80 107.62

Volatility & Risk

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sapiens International. Sapiens International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sapiens International has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommVault Systems has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 12.45% 16.59% 11.20% CommVault Systems 7.70% 30.83% 9.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sapiens International and CommVault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 3 0 0 1.75 CommVault Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sapiens International presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.16%. CommVault Systems has a consensus price target of $205.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given CommVault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Sapiens International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About CommVault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.